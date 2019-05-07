Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to reach final

Suryakumar Yadav led Mumbai Indians to their target after they lost both openers cheaply

Indian Premier League, Chennai Chennai Super Kings 131-4 (20 overs): Rayudu 42*, Dhoni 37*, Chahar 2-14 Mumbai Indians 132-4 (18.3 overs): S Yadav 71*, Tahir 2-33 Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard

Mumbai Indians beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to reach the Indian Premier League final.

Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 71 off 54 balls to guide Mumbai to their target of 132 with nine balls to spare in the first qualifier.

Chennai slipped to 32-3 batting first, before Ambati Rayudu's 42 not out and an unbeaten 37 from MS Dhoni took the hosts to 131-4 off their 20 overs.

The Super Kings can still reach the final if they win the second qualifier.

Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator on Wednesday, with the winner then playing the Super Kings on Friday for a spot in Sunday's final.

Mumbai and Chennai are the joint most successful teams in the 11-year history of the Twenty20 competition, with three titles each.