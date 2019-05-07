Alex Hales: England batsman not at end of road, says Trevor Bayliss

Alex Hales (with Trevor Bayliss) has played 70 one-day internationals for England, scoring 14 fifties and six centuries, with a highest of 171

Alex Hales can come back "stronger and better than ever" after his removal from England's World Cup squad, says national team coach Trevor Bayliss.

The batsman, 30, was suspended for an "off-field incident", reportedly after a positive test for recreational drugs.

"It's been relayed to him that it's not the end of the road," Bayliss told BBC Sport.

"He's been an important part of the one-day set-up and there's no reason why he can't still be going forward."

Hales had previously been suspended and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his part in an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

Citing confidentiality concerns, the ECB has not confirmed why Hales served a 21-day suspension in April, and it is for those reasons he was not prevented from being named in England's provisional World Cup squad.

However, when news of his failed test was reported by the Guardian, senior players and management requested that Hales be removed for what captain Eoin Morgan described as a "complete breakdown in trust".

Speaking before the first of five one-day internationals against Pakistan at The Oval on Wednesday, Bayliss said that he felt "let down".

The Australian added: "The players that we have in the team have really made strides in their culture over the last 12 or 18 months.

"Unfortunately, it was decided that Alex didn't quite get it right. We're more than hopeful he will come back stronger and better than ever."

Roy and Moeen miss out

The games against Pakistan represent England's final ODIs before the World Cup begins on 30 May.

Opening batsman Jason Roy will miss the first game because of back trouble, while all-rounder Moeen Ali will be absent with a rib problem.

But Bayliss confirmed that the injuries are not long-term concerns.

"They are both fine," he said. "If we really needed them to play tomorrow, they would play. It's more precautionary than anything else.

"If the World Cup final was tomorrow, everyone would be available."

At the end of this series, England must trim their squad of 17 down to a World Cup party of 15.

Most debate surrounds pace bowler Jofra Archer, who was born in Barbados to a British father and qualified to play for England in March.

Archer was not named in England's preliminary World Cup squad, but gave promising performances in an ODI win over Ireland and the Twenty20 success against Pakistan that followed.

"He's fitted in really well," said Bayliss. "In Ireland he was nervous, and you could tell that. He's bowled pretty well. It will be a difficult decision for the selectors.

"Whoever does get left out, it will be a difficult decision, but they will understand that someone has to miss out. They will be disappointed, but that doesn't shy away us having to make that decision."