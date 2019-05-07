David Leatherdale: Professional Cricketers' Association chief executive to leave this year

David Leatherdale has been PCA chief executive since 2016

Professional Cricketers' Association chief executive David Leatherdale is to step down from the role this year.

The former Worcestershire all-rounder, 51, will leave after more than three years in the position as soon as someone to replace him is found.

The PCA looks after the welfare of past and present first-class cricketers in England and Wales.

Leatherdale spent all his career at New Road, scoring more than 10,000 first-class runs, before retiring in 2005.

"David's skill, dedication and determination over the last three years has been instrumental in championing the best interests of all PCA members during a time of immense change in the professional game. We are immensely grateful," PCA chairman and Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell said.

"David has made it clear he wishes to conclude the negotiations surrounding the County Partnership Agreement and the Team England and PCA-ECB MOU contracts, which will ensure playing professional cricket from 2020 onwards is the most rewarding career it has ever been."