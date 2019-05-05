Indian Premier League: Sam Curran hits winning runs for Kings XI Punjab

Sam Curran has made nine Test and two one-day international appearances for England

Indian Premier League, Chandigarh Chennai Super Kings 170-5 (20 overs): Du Plessis 96, Raina 53, S Curran 3-35 Kings XI Punjab 173-4 (18 overs): Rahul 71, Pooran 36 Kings XI Punjab won by six wickets Scorecard

England all-rounder Sam Curran hit the winning runs as Kings XI Punjab secured a consolation win against Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League.

Curran took 3-35 to restrict Chennai to 170-5 and hit a four to win the match for Kings XI with 12 balls remaining.

Despite the loss, Chennai finished inside the top four to reach the play-offs, with Kings XI sixth.

Mumbai Indians crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets to end Kolkata's hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Kolkata, who needed to win to reach the last four, posted just 133-7 from their 20 overs.

India international Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 55 and Suryakumar Yadav was 46 not out as Mumbai reached their target in 16.1 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have a better net run-rate than Mumbai, went through to the play-offs with Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi Capitals.

Curran, whose older brother Tom is in the England World Cup squad, finished the IPL season with 10 wickets from nine matches.

The 20-year-old also scored 89 runs at an average of 22.25.