England v Pakistan: Jofra Archer and Eoin Morgan star in Cardiff T20 win

Jofra Archer was making his England Twenty20 international debut

Twenty20 international, Cardiff Pakistan 173-6 (20 overs): Babar 65, Haris 50, Archer 2-29 England 174-3 (19.2 overs): Morgan 57*, Root 47 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England chased 174 efficiently to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Twenty20 international in Cardiff, on a day when Jofra Archer again impressed.

Archer picked up 2-29 and effected a direct-hit run-out, removing both Babar Azam (65) and Haris Sohail (50), the mainstays of Pakistan's 173-6.

A potentially tricky target was reached with four balls to spare thanks to Eoin Morgan's 57 not out from only 29 balls.

The captain sealed victory with a six from the second ball of the final over.

More to follow.