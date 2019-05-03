Ireland v England: Little shines on debut but hosts miss out on historic scalp

Ireland came close to beating England in an ODI on home soil for the first time

The circus begins to pack away after an entertaining but far from faultless appearance 10 miles north of Dublin city centre.

Mighty England, top of the ODI world rankings, were in town and Ireland's usually party-pooping weather was on its best behaviour.

A morning chill had fans donning their layers but up above small fluffy clouds floated amid a blue sky - this was a day for cricket.

It was all going smoothly until news came through that the start was delayed. If the weather above can't halt action then a small patch of outfield turf, sodden by a shower the day before, sure as well can.

There is nothing more annoying to cricket folk than to be denied battle in the middle while the sun is shining down.

At least the 3,500 or so crowd had the opportunity to take in the splendour of The Village ground in the moneyed suburb of Malahide.

Ringed by mature trees in the 268-acre demesne of medieval Malahide Castle, this is your typical village set-up temporarily masquerading as an international cricket venue.

The stalls and media facilities will be the first to depart and after two games next week the marquees, portable toilets and temporary stands will follow.

It will return to sit easily alongside the football pitches, tennis courts, golf courses and botanical gardens in this vast playpark for Malahide's well-to-do citizens.

Tim Murtagh dives to avoid being run out as Ireland finished on 198 from 43.1 overs

There were also some fine sights on the cricket field when, after two hours of shivering on their seats, fans were finally delivered entertainment in the middle.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling set the early tone by blasting Jofra Archer's first ball in international cricket to the boundary.

However, it made the eyes smile to watch the smooth, pure action and bullet delivery of the England debutant.

Two Ireland players making their first appearance also shone, starting with a big-hitting cameo from Mark Adair which helped the hosts to a below-par but competitive total of 198 in a game reduced to 45 overs.

The stand-out was Dublin teenager Josh Little, with his pace and accuracy accounting for four England wickets - a dazzling entry to the big stage for the 19-year-old left-armer.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer took a wicket on his debut for England

Ireland had England reeling on 66-5 but it was a story of what might have been as a stunning victory against one of the big boys of world cricket narrowly eluded them once again.

As least Ireland were competitive and hopefully they can show the same quality and drive when the sides meet in a four-day Test at Lords in July.

A small and occasionally vocal contingent of the Barmy Army spiced up the atmosphere although a five-man Conga was the best it could muster.

The ground emptied quickly after Tom Curran struck the winning blow and the pace in Malahide was returning to its normal beat as the circus prepared to leave town.