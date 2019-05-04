Roman Walker in line for Glamorgan debut in One- Day Cup

Roman Walker scored 82 and took 6-66 in 22 overs against Gloucestershire's second XI to earn his senior call-up

One-Day Cup: Middlesex v Glamorgan Venue: Lord's Date: Sun 5 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Kent DAB; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Teenage seam bowler Roman Walker could make his senior Glamorgan debut after being added to the squad for One-Day Cup games away to Middlesex and Sussex.

The 18-year old from Wrexham has played for England Under-19s and replaces Michael Hogan, who has a hamstring injury.

Batsman Connor Brown is in the squad for the first time this year, also after impressing for the second XI.

Glamorgan have only an outside chance of progression in the competition.

"The boys have worked hard, there's a great atmosphere in the camp and we've got better every game," said coach Matthew Maynard.

Glamorgan's final two opponents, Middlesex and Sussex, are both in contention for the knock-out stages of the One-Day Cup.

Middlesex name an unchanged squad.

Middlesex (from): Eskinazi, Bamber, Gubbins, Harris, Helm, Holden, Rayner, Robson, Roland-Jones, Scott, Simpson, Sowter, Taylor

Glamorgan (from): Cooke, Carey, Lloyd, Root, Douthwaite, de Lange, van der Gugten, Walker, Lawlor, Labuschagne, Hemphrey, Brown, Wagg.