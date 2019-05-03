Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann replaces Paul Horton as one-day captain

Colin Ackermann
Colin Ackermann was already Leicestershire's T20 captain and will now skipper the side in all limited-overs cricket

Paul Horton has stepped down as Leicestershire's one-day captain, with Colin Ackermann assuming the role.

Ex-Lancashire batsman Horton, 36, said the decision came after discussions with head coach Paul Nixon.

"With the club at the forefront of my mind, I have decided to step down from white-ball cricket which, in turn, will make way for youngsters to come in," said Horton.

"'Ackers' has led the T20 campaign brilliantly and been a good ally."

Horton, who will continue as skipper in Championship cricket, added: "I will help him moving forward if he needs any help or direction with regards to captaining or communicating with the squad, and of course, I wish him all the best."

South African Ackermann, 28, was already captain of Leicestershire's T20 team and will lead the Foxes in their One-Day Cup game against Northants at Grace Road on Saturday.

Leicestershire have two One-Day Cup matches remaining but are bottom of their group and cannot qualify for the knockout phase.

