Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann replaces Paul Horton as one-day captain
- From the section Cricket
Paul Horton has stepped down as Leicestershire's one-day captain, with Colin Ackermann assuming the role.
Ex-Lancashire batsman Horton, 36, said the decision came after discussions with head coach Paul Nixon.
"With the club at the forefront of my mind, I have decided to step down from white-ball cricket which, in turn, will make way for youngsters to come in," said Horton.
"'Ackers' has led the T20 campaign brilliantly and been a good ally."
Horton, who will continue as skipper in Championship cricket, added: "I will help him moving forward if he needs any help or direction with regards to captaining or communicating with the squad, and of course, I wish him all the best."
South African Ackermann, 28, was already captain of Leicestershire's T20 team and will lead the Foxes in their One-Day Cup game against Northants at Grace Road on Saturday.
Leicestershire have two One-Day Cup matches remaining but are bottom of their group and cannot qualify for the knockout phase.