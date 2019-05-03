Ireland v England: Tourists overcome batting collapse to register four-wicket win

Ben Foakes was one of three players making their one-day debut for England in Malahide

One-day international, Malahide Ireland 198 (43.1 overs): Stirling 33, Plunkett 4-35 England 199-6 (42 overs): Foakes 61*, T Curran 47*, Little 4-45 England won by four wickets Scorecard

England survived a scare to narrowly beat Ireland by four wickets in the one-day international at Malahide.

The tourists, chasing 199 to win, slipped to 46-3 and 101-6, with debutant Josh Little taking 4-45.

However, Ben Foakes' unbeaten half-century and 47 not out from Tom Curran helped guide the top-ranked one-day side to a scrappy victory.

Liam Plunkett was England's stand-out bowler, taking 4-35 as Ireland were bowled out for 198 in 43.1 overs.

Ireland have beaten England just once in their previous seven meetings, in the dramatic World Cup group game in 2011.

They came close in Malahide, combining excellent fielding with accurate bowling, but Foakes' innings proved the difference.

Had Ireland reviewed a close lbw shout against Foakes when he was on 37, he would have been given out, and England would have been struggling further.

However, Foakes stayed at the crease and ensured England avoided beginning a huge summer of cricket with a surprising loss.

England travel to Cardiff for a one-off Twenty20 against Pakistan on Sunday, before their five-match ODI series begins on Wednesday.

More to follow