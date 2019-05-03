Justin Langer warns Australia players not to mess with England's Barmy Army

Warner (left) and Smith played in the Indian Premier League before joining up with the Australia squad in preparation for the World Cup

Australia coach Justin Langer has told his side not to mess with England supporters' group the Barmy Army during the World Cup and Ashes this summer.

Langer expects England's fans to target Steve Smith and David Warner who return to the side after ball-tampering bans.

The Barmy Army mocked Langer's height in 2002 after he criticised them for taunting team-mate Brett Lee.

"It's the biggest lesson of my sporting career. Don't mess with the Barmy Army, their songs are humiliating," he said.

Former Australia opener Langer called the Barmy Army a "disgrace" after they repeatedly called no-ball when Lee was bowling during the 2002 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Langer claims England fans responded with a song about the seven dwarfs from the Snow White fairy-tale.

Batsmen Smith and Warner can play for Australia again after their 12 month bans for a ball-tampering controversy against South Africa expired on 28 March.

They met up with the squad in Dubai in March and returned to training with their team-mates in Brisbane on Friday in preparation for the World Cup, which starts in England on 30 May.

"There's no tension, honestly. We're so excited to have the boys back, we're just so excited about playing cricket," Langer said.

"It's been a big build-up to it. It's a bit like facing fast bowling, isn't it? You worry about it until you get out there and it's not as bad as you thought it was.

"It's the same with the boys coming back in."

Australia start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on 1 June, while the Ashes series will get under way on 1 August at Edgbaston.