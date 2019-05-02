Ireland captain William Porterfield says England's brand of play has upped the benchmark for other teams

Josh Little is one of three potential debutants in the Ireland team

Ireland v England, only one-day international Venue: Malahide, Dublin Date: Friday, 3 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland captain William Porterfield says England's recent ODI performances have brought the game to a new level.

England have risen to the top of the ICC rankings with an attacking style of play that has earned them 23 wins from their last 34 one-day matches.

Ireland will hope to spring an upset when the two sides meet for a World Cup warm-up match in Dublin on Friday.

"A lot of it comes from T20 but England over the last few years have pushed the benchmark up again," Porterfield said.

"Just how they've gone over the last 12-24 months and their brand of cricket has been really exciting and I think a lot of teams have looked at that and have not necessarily looked to replicate it but it has given ODI cricket an extra nudge and you're knocking scores up by an extra 40 runs easily across the board, regardless of the surfaces you're playing on."

Pressure on Archer to perform

Allrounder Mark Adair has been added to Ireland squad for the match at Malahide in north Dublin after Stuart Thompson picked up a shoulder injury in training and the former Warwickshire player is now hoping to join bowlers Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker in making his ODI debut on Friday.

England have already confirmed that Jofra Archer will make his debut as he attempts to force his way into the World Cup squad.

The 24-year-old pace bowler will be familiar to the Irish batting line up after he featured for Sussex in an Ed Joyce testimonial match last summer.

England debutant Jofra Archer played against Ireland for Sussex in June 2018

"There's been a lot of hype about him (Archer) so there's going to be a lot of expectation on him. A lot the media, especially across on the other side of the water, have a habit of building people up to knock them down," added Porterfield.

"So if he goes for 90 tomorrow I think there'll be a lot of people knocking him down just as quickly as they built him up so there'll be a lot of pressure on him. There's a lot of pressure in international cricket but it is exciting and he's an exciting talent.

"There's been a lot of talk about him over the last 12-18 months and he's played a lot of big competitions around the world so after tomorrow I hope it goes very well for him and good luck to him but hopefully he doesn't go so well on his debut."

Beginning of new phase

Gary Wilson is poised to win his 100th cap for Ireland on Friday and the 33-year-old former Surrey and Derbyshire wicketkeeper is likely to be one of six players aged 32 or over in the Irish starting line up at Malahide.

Similarly to his predecessors, Ireland head coach Graham Ford has been forced to rely on the group of players that helped Ireland to achieve Test status with memorable performances at the 2007 and 2011 World Cups as he waits for the next generation of players to emerge.

"There's been a bit of talk about lads being on the wrong side of 30 but the other side of that is that I'd like to think all those lads that are being talked about have another three or four years left in them," said 34-year-old Porterfield.

"It's up to those young lads to knock us off and take our places and get us out of the team but it's also up to ourselves to push on and make sure we are staying in the team through our performances."

Gary Wilson wins his 100th ODI cap for Ireland on Friday

The match against England will serve as a warm up for Ireland at the start of a busy May that will also feature a Tri-nations tournament with West Indies and Bangladesh and a two-match series against Afghanistan.

The prospect of 10 matches in a three-week window will help to appease Cricket Ireland's demands for more international matches but will also test the depth of their aging squad.

Porterfield, who struggled with the bat during Ireland's recent Test and ODI defeats by Afghanistan, is also facing questions over his place at the top of the batting order.

The Ireland skipper added: "I don't feel pressure but you feel a lot of excitement about it and speaking more with my captain's hat on, I feel like I have been captain through lots of different phases and this is one of those phases where we've got a lot of young lads coming through.

"It's up to the likes of myself, Gary, Kev (O'Brien) and those lads to bring those players in and give them that experience.

"Ultimately it's the natural cycle is that they're going to take our places but it's up to ourselves as the senior players to make sure that the foundations are there for whenever we move on that we leave the shirt in a better place than when we took it over."