Alex Hales' England World Cup omission follows 'breakdown in trust'

Ireland v England, only one-day international Venue: Malahide Date: Friday, 3 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

A "complete breakdown in trust" led to Alex Hales being left out of England's World Cup squad, a decision that was endorsed by senior players, according to captain Eoin Morgan.

Hales was withdrawn after an "off-field incident", reportedly a positive test for recreational drugs.

"Everybody in a senior players' meeting agreed that the best decision was for Alex to be deselected," said Morgan.

"We believe it is the right call, made considering everyone in the squad."

England play Ireland in a one-day international in Dublin on Friday.

More to follow.