One-Day Cup: Douthwaite stars in Glamorgan win over Sussex

Dan Douthwaite was named man of the match following Glamorgan's win over asUSSEX

Royal London One-Day Cup, The 1st Central County Ground Sussex 347-7 (50 overs): Evans 110, Wright 97, Wiese 57*; de Lange 3-74 Glamorgan 348-8 (48.4 overs): Root 77, Labuschagne 54, Douthwaite 52* Glamorgan (2pts) won by two wickets Scorecard

Newcomer Dan Douthwaite smashed an unbeaten 52 as Glamorgan pulled off an unlikely two-wicket win over Sussex in the One-Day Cup.

Debutant Roman Walker, 18, hit a six to win the game with eight balls to spare as they reached 348-8.

Sussex accelerated to 347-7 as Laurie Evans (110) shared century stands with Luke Wright (97) and David Wiese.

But results elsewhere meant Sussex would not have qualified even if they had won.

Intelligent innings by Evans and Wright plus the late hitting of Wiese (57* off 38) meant a formidable target for the visitors, but Billy Root's busy knock of 77 off 66 balls and a first half-century off the competition from Marnus Labuschagne kept Glamorgan in the hunt.

Cardiff MCCU all-rounder Dan Douthwaite, who was named man of the match. hammered five fours and two sixes to add to his 2-46 in ten overs, in only his third List A game.

Glamorgan finished with seven points from a much-improved showing in the competition, one behind Sussex, while Middlesex and Somerset joined semi-finalists Hampshire in the knock-out stages.

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm definitely relieved, I was nervous coming into today and definitely feeling the pressure but I'm happy, most importantly because I got the lads over the line but from a personal point of view to hit a few and get wickets.

"I felt nervous but assured at the same time with some very clever brains to pick in that changing room, batting with people like Bill, they keep you calm and send me in the right direction.

"It's an absolute privilege to get man of the match, not sure i deserved it with Laurie Evans and Luke Wright going big but I'll take it. To do it on camera as well, but to do it for Glamorgan means the world to me.

"It's bitter-sweet going back to uni after a really good stint of one-day cricket with Glamorgan, no interest in going back but joking part, only two more weeks and I've got to try to go away from Cardiff Met with a two-one (degree)."

Sussex batsman Laurie Evans told BBC Sussex:

"It's just not been good enough throughout the tournament. We've played some nice cricket, we've got ourselves into some not ideal positions but got ourselves out with a brilliant individual performance.

"Today was a good team performance with the bat, but as a team we haven't been good enough with batting or bowling (overall) to go through. We're out of the competition and better sides than us go through."