One-Day Cup: James Hildreth helps Somerset beat Surrey to book play-off at Worcester

James Hildreth passed 50 for Somerset for the 33rd time in one-day cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cooper Associates County Ground Surrey 289-9 (50 overs): Elgar 64, Foakes 46, Patel 41*, Smith 40; J Overton 4-64 Somerset 292-5 (45.4 overs): Hildreth 95, Bartlett 57*, Banton 53, Somerset (2 pts) beat Surrey by five wickets Scorecard

Somerset comfortably beat hapless Surrey by five wickets as they secured third place in South Group and a One-Day Cup play-off quarter-final with Worcestershire at New Road on Friday.

Dean Elgar made 64 as reigning county champions Surrey set a target of 289-9.

But James Hildreth, George Bartlett and Tom Banton hit half-centuries to win with 26 balls to spare on 292-5.

Hildreth top scored with 93 as Somerset qualified ahead of Gloucestershire by virtue of a better run rate.

Former England Under-19s batsman Bartlett's 57 off 52 balls was his first half-century in List A cricket.

Somerset's victory secured their top three finish - and they even briefly entertained hopes of a home quarter-final when Kent looked to be making a decent fist of chasing down 381 to win against Middlesex at Canterbury.

But Kent fell away to lose, allowing Middlesex to secure second place - and a home semi-final against Lancashire.

Friday's quarter-finals (10 May)

Worcestershire v Somerset (11:00 BST)

Middlesex v Lancashire (13:00 BST)

Sunday's semi-finals (12 May)

Nottinghamshire v TBC

Hampshire v TBC

Final - 25 May (Lord's)

Somerset top scorer James Hildreth:

"I was disappointed not to see the job through, but it's always nice to score runs that help the team win. It's like any sport.

"We were out of form with three successive defeats and that created a bit of added tension in the dressing room. We needed to remind ourselves that we had won six games on the trot in the Championship and the Cup before the three defeats and you don't become a bad team overnight.

"It was great to see two of our young batsmen, Tom Banton and George Bartlett play so well. Now they have to understand that, even our less experienced players need to perform consistently if we are to win trophies."

Surrey skipper Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"It was a disappointing end to a very disappointing competition for us. Things haven't gone according to plan at all.

"Ben Foakes has been brilliant throughout the group games, but we have asked too much of him. His batting was a positive for us again.

"So was the bowling of Conor McKerr, who was aggressive and worked up good pace. But overall we need to draw a line under this competition and prepare for an important period of red-ball cricket."