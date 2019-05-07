One-Day Cup: Max Holden hammers Middlesex record score in win over Kent

Max Holden's new one-day record score for Middlesex beat the 163 made by Andrew Strauss against Surrey at The Oval in 2008
Royal London One-Day Cup, The Spitfire Ground
Middlesex 380-5 (50 overs): Holden 166, Taylor 94, Gubbins 49
Kent 347 (48.5 overs): Crawley 120, Renshaw 49, Blake 43; Harris 4-65
Middlesex (2 pts) beat Kent by 33 runs
Scorecard

Max Holden registered a new Middlesex record List A score of 166 at Canterbury to help his side beat Kent, clinch second place in South Group and earn a One-Day Cup home semi-final.

Holden shared a third-wicket stand of 191 with New Zealand Test batman Ross Taylor, who made 94 as Middlesex made 380-5, also a county List A record.

Zak Crawley then hit 120 as last year's finalists made a spirited reply.

But Kent fell just short, bowled out in the 49th over for 347.

After two previous good stabs this season (366-8 against Essex on 19 April and 364-7 v Somerset last Wednesday), Middlesex this time succeeded in piling up their highest List A score in the 56 years of English one-day cricket.

They plundered 21 off the last over, bowled by Matt Milnes, to beat the 367-6 they posted against Sussex at Hove four years ago.

Kent's Matt Renshaw (49) and Alex Blake (43) both weighed in with supporting knocks to Crawley's first List A century.

But they eventually fell short to ensure a home semi-final for Middlesex against Lancashire, who finished third in North Group.

Friday's quarter-finals (10 May)

Worcestershire v Somerset (11:00 BST)

Middlesex v Lancashire (13:00 BST)

Sunday's semi-finals (12 May)

Nottinghamshire v TBC

Hampshire v TBC

Final - 25 May (Lord's)

