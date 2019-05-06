One-Day Cup: Durham hopes ended by rain at Headingley

Scott Steel's half-century was his first for Durham in limited-overs cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Durham 182-2 (34.2 overs): S Steel 68, Lees 51*; Bresnan 2-36 Yorkshire: Did not bat Match abandoned because of rain (1pt each) Scorecard

Durham were denied the chance to reach the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup as rain forced their final group game against Yorkshire to be abandoned.

The visitors reached 182-2, with opener Scott Steel making 68, before bad weather brought their innings to a premature end at Headingley.

But there was no chance for them to bowl 10 overs at the home side to constitute a match.

The umpires called the game off following an inspection at 17:30 BST.

Victory would have enabled Durham to go through as one of the top three sides in North Group.

But taking only one point from the abandoned game meant they remained in fourth place.

Steel and former Yorkshire batsman Alex Lees added 104 for the second wicket before the former fell to Tim Bresnan after an 87-ball knock.

Lees was unbeaten on 51, with Cameron Bancroft 18 not out, when the rain intervened.