One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire to seal home play-off

Riki Wessels in action for Worcestershire
Riki Wessels hit 10 fours and 11 sixes on the way to his 130
Royal London One-Day Cup, The Pattonair County Ground
Derbyshire 351-9 (50 overs): Reece 128, Madsen 113; Parnell 2-75
Worcestershire 353-6 (48.2 overs): Wessels 130, Ferguson 103; Critchley 3-73
Worcestershire (2 pts) beat Derbyshire by four wickets
Scorecard

Worcestershire pulled off a record run-chase at Derby to win by four wickets, but must get through a home play-off to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

Chasing 352 to win, opener Riki Wessels struck 130 off 62 balls, and Callum Ferguson hit an unbeaten 103 to guide the visitors home on 353-6.

It briefly put the Pears on top of North Group, but Nottinghamshire also won to secure the home semi-final.

Wayne Madsen (113) and Luis Reece (128) earlier led Derbyshire to 351-9.

Their 222-run partnership was a second-wicket record for Derbyshire against Worcestershire in a List A game, and came after captain Billy Godleman was dismissed for a third-ball duck.

But the visitors' run-chase was the highest ever in a List A match at the County Ground, with Wessels and Ferguson bookmarking the innings.

Matthew Critchley took 3-73 for Derbyshire, who were already eliminated from the competition, but their opponents reached their target with 10 balls remaining.

Worcestershire were hoping to book a third home One-Day Cup semi-final in a row, but Samit Patel's 136 not out led Notts to a dramatic victory over Northamptonshire which saw them regain top spot, meaning the Pears must beat the third-placed South Group side at New Road to reach the last four.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you