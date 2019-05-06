One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Derbyshire to seal home play-off

Riki Wessels hit 10 fours and 11 sixes on the way to his 130

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Pattonair County Ground Derbyshire 351-9 (50 overs): Reece 128, Madsen 113; Parnell 2-75 Worcestershire 353-6 (48.2 overs): Wessels 130, Ferguson 103; Critchley 3-73 Worcestershire (2 pts) beat Derbyshire by four wickets Scorecard

Worcestershire pulled off a record run-chase at Derby to win by four wickets, but must get through a home play-off to reach the One-Day Cup semi-finals.

Chasing 352 to win, opener Riki Wessels struck 130 off 62 balls, and Callum Ferguson hit an unbeaten 103 to guide the visitors home on 353-6.

It briefly put the Pears on top of North Group, but Nottinghamshire also won to secure the home semi-final.

Wayne Madsen (113) and Luis Reece (128) earlier led Derbyshire to 351-9.

Their 222-run partnership was a second-wicket record for Derbyshire against Worcestershire in a List A game, and came after captain Billy Godleman was dismissed for a third-ball duck.

But the visitors' run-chase was the highest ever in a List A match at the County Ground, with Wessels and Ferguson bookmarking the innings.

Matthew Critchley took 3-73 for Derbyshire, who were already eliminated from the competition, but their opponents reached their target with 10 balls remaining.

Worcestershire were hoping to book a third home One-Day Cup semi-final in a row, but Samit Patel's 136 not out led Notts to a dramatic victory over Northamptonshire which saw them regain top spot, meaning the Pears must beat the third-placed South Group side at New Road to reach the last four.