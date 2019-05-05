One-Day Cup: Gubbins leads Middlesex to win over Glamorgan

Nick Gubbins top scored for Middlesex with 92 before falling to Billy Root
Royal London One-Day Cup, Lord's
Glamorgan 285 (49.4 overs): Hemphrey 87; Sowter 4-58, Roland-Jones 3-46
Middlesex 289-5 (47.3 overs): Gubbins 92, Robson 79, Eskinazi 71*
Middlesex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 5 wickets
Scorecard

Middlesex moved to second place in the One-Day Cup Southern Group with a five-wicket win over Glamorgan at Lord's.

Nick Gubbins (92) and Sam Robson (79) set the home side on their way to 289-5 with 15 balls to spare.

Recent signing Charlie Hemphrey played his best innings for Glamorgan with a career-best 87 off 81 balls but Glamorgan's 285 looked below-par.

Seamer Toby Roland-Jones (3-46) and the in-form spinner Nathan Sowter (4-58) pegged them back with regular wickets.

The Middlesex chase was well set up by a stand of 147 for the second wicket at around a run a ball between Robson and Gubbins, although Glamorgan spinners Marnus Labuschagne and Billy Root claimed a couple of wickets each to cause them some concerns.

Stand-in skipper Stevie Eskinazi steered his depleted side to victory with a hard-hitting 71 not out off 58 balls.

Middlesex travel to Kent in their final group game on Tuesday, 7 May with their fate in their own hands, while Glamorgan are away to Sussex, who are also in with a chance of qualification for the knock-out stages.

