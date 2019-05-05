One-Day Cup: Daniel Bell-Drummond ton helps Kent beat Essex

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit 14 fours from his 123 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, Beckenham Essex 271-9 (50 overs): Westley 58, Cook 53; Milnes 3-60 Kent 272-4 (46.4 overs): Bell-Drummond 120*, Crawley 94 Kent (2 pts) won by six wickets Scorecard

Daniel Bell-Drummond scored an unbeaten century and took two wickets as Kent beat Essex in the One-Day Cup at Beckenham.

Essex were put into bat, losing Varun Chopra early on, but Alastair Cook (53) and Tom Westley (58) led a recovery.

They then relied on contributions from Simon Harmer, Matt Coles and Aaron Beard to reach 271-9.

Openers Bell-Drummond and Zak Crawley (94) put on 188 in reply as Kent won by six wickets with three overs to spare.

Former England captain Cook and Westley had looked to give Essex a way back into the game, but the losses of Daniel Lawrence, Ravi Bopara and Rishi Patel in the space of three overs were costly.

The first-wicket partnership between Bell-Drummond and Crawley beat Kent's previous List A record against Essex of 180, set by Mark Benson and Trevor Ward in 1988.

Alex Blake finished the job alongside Bell-Drummond as Kent reached 272-4 with 20 balls in hand, though they went into the game knowing they could not reach the last four of the competition.