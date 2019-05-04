One-Day Cup: Warwickshire beat Lancashire to dent Red Rose knockout hopes

Sam Hain batted with a runner for the last 10 overs of Warwickshire's run-chase

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Lancashire 277-7 (50 overs): Vilas 83, Mahmood 45; Thomson 3-27 Warwickshire 256-5 (44.3/45 overs): Hain 84 not out, Banks 61; Anderson 3-21 Warwickshire (2 pts) beat Lancashire by five wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Warwickshire won a thrilling run-chase against Lancashire to leave the Red Rose's hopes of reaching the One-Day Cup knockout stages out of their hands.

Two rain delays left the Bears with a revised target of 255 in 45 overs after Lancashire had earlier made 277-7 in their full allocation.

Sam Hain (84 not out) and Alex Mellor (30 not out) got them home by five wickets with three balls to spare.

Captain Dane Vilas (83) had been the mainstay of Lancashire's innings.

James Anderson's impressive spell of 3-21 in nine overs looked set to give Lancashire the win that would have guaranteed them a knockout stage place in their final group game.

But now they will have to wait for other results to unfold on Monday, particularly fourth-placed Durham's visit to Yorkshire.

Warwickshire themselves are already out of contention to qualify but only their second win of the competition was made even more remarkable as Hain batted through an injury to see them home.

Will Rhodes was his runner for the last 10 overs as he coolly ensured Chris Woakes (20) and Mellor saw most of the strike.

England all-rounder Woakes was earlier wicketless in his 10 overs as he continued his build-up for the ODI series against Pakistan starting on Wednesday at The Oval.