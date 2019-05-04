One-Day Cup: Rob Keogh century steers Northants to win at Leicester

Rob Keogh struck 10 fours in his century for Northamptonshire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Fischer County Ground Northamptonshire 290-6 (50 overs): Keogh 102, B Curran 69; Abbas 2-55 Leicestershire 261-9 (50 overs): Ackermann 40, Parkinson 39*; Buck 3-44 Northamptonshire (2 pts) beat Leicestershire by 29 runs Scorecard

A Rob Keogh century provided the platform for Northamptonshire to beat Leicestershire by 29 runs.

Keogh (102) and Ben Curran (69) put on 156 for the fifth wicket as Northants made 290-6 at Grace Road.

Leicestershire were on the back foot at 15-2 in reply and struggled to form partnerships in their chase of 291.

Nathan Buck (3-44) led the way with the ball while Ben Sanderson and Luke Procter claimed two wickets apiece as the Foxes fell short on 261-9.

Keogh's second List A century came off just 85 balls and included 10 fours as Northants claimed just their second win of the competition.

Leicestershire are now bottom of the North Group having won just one of their seven games.