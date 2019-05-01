MCC members back £52m Lord's plan for Compton & Edrich stands

The stands - named after ex-England and Middlesex batsmen Denis Compton and Bill Edrich - are located either side of the media centre at Lord's

Marylebone Cricket Club members have voted unanimously in favour of the £52m project to redevelop the Compton and Edrich stands at Lord's.

The new stands will increase seating by around 2,600, raising the overall capacity at the ground to 31,000.

Work will commence on 27 August, shortly after England's Ashes Test with Australia.

Seating in the new stands will be available in 2020, with a formal opening set for the following summer.

Westminster City Council granted conditional planning permission to replace the existing stands early this year.

At Wednesday's AGM, MCC Members voted 96.5% in favour of the proposals.

The new stands will have integrated amenities, with wheelchair spaces and additional accessible seating plus lift access at all levels.

The MCC said a "rapid-build design sequence has been developed to minimise interruption" to fixtures during construction.