One-Day Cup: Surrey thumped by Kent for sixth loss

Matt Milnes celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman for a single

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Surrey 127 (35.2 overs): Elgar 62*; Milnes 3-37 Kent 131-2 (28 overs): Bell-Drummond 41, Kuhn 36* Kent won by eight wickets Scorecard

Surrey's woeful One-Day Cup form continued as they were handed a sixth defeat in seven games by Kent.

After choosing to bat, the hosts were bowled out for 127 at The Oval with Daniel Bell-Drummond (2-22) and Matt Renshaw (2-17) taking their first-ever wickets in 50-over cricket.

Dean Elgar was the only batsman to stay at the crease for a significant time, top-scoring with 62 not out.

Kent reached the target of 128 in 28 overs to collect their first win.

Neither side is able to qualify for the knockout stages, although Kent did climb above Surrey, who have dropped to the bottom of the South Group.

Surrey, beaten One-Day Cup finalists in 2015, 2016 and 2017, were missing several first-team regulars once again because of injuries and international call-ups.

But they still had plenty of experience in the side, including England Test openers Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns, who both failed with the bat.

Several batsmen also gifted their wickets to Kent, the worst being Ryan Patel who skied part-time spinner Renshaw's first ball - a dreadful full toss - to Ollie Robinson.

South Africa's Elgar could only watch on with wickets tumbling around him and remained unbeaten when Morne Morkel was the last man to go in the 36th over.

Kent's innings was broken up by the scheduled interval, but they had few problems in chasing such a small total with Bell-Drummond (41), Renshaw (32 not out) and captain Heino Kuhn (36 not out) helping them to 131-2.