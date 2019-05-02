One-Day Cup: Lancashire beat Derbyshire in rain-shortened game

Keaton Jennings struck nine fours in his 84 off 88 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire 239-6 (38/38 overs): Jennings 84, Lehmann 77* Derbyshire 209-7 (38/38 overs): Dal 52; Croft 2-20 Lancashire won by 30 runs Scorecard

Lancashire went second in the One-Day Cup North Group with a 30-run win over Derbyshire in a rain-shortened match.

Play at Old Trafford got under way two hours late at 13:00 BST and the hosts made 239-6 in their allocated 38 overs.

England opener Keaton Jennings starred with 84, while Australian debutant Jake Lehmann made 77 not out.

Derbyshire stumbled to 122-6 in their pursuit of 240, with two run outs not helping the cause, as only Anuj Dal's 52 helped them finish on 209-7.

The backbone of Lancashire's innings was a fourth-wicket stand of 86 between Jennings and Lehmann before the England man edged Logan van Beek behind.

But Lehmann, who has replaced Glenn Maxwell in the Red Rose team, batted through, striking seven fours and a six in his 67-ball innings.

Derbyshire never looked likely to reach their target, although Dal's breezy innings off 39 deliveries in a stand of 76 with Harvey Hosein (41 not out) provided some late entertainment.

Both sides have one group match left - Lancashire visit Warwickshire on Saturday where victory would see them go through, and Derbyshire host Worcestershire on Monday.

Derbyshire remain fifth, a point behind a top-three qualification place, but they may already be out of the competition by the time they play their final fixture.