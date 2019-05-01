Quiz: Can you name the XIs from Ireland's World Cup win over England?

The fastest century in World Cup history helped Ireland to a shock three-wick win over England
Ireland beat England by three wickets in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
One-day international: Ireland v England
Venue: Malahide, Dublin Date: Friday, 3 May Start: 10:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on Radio 5 live sports extra and Radio Ulster MW; follow text updates online.

England begin their preparations for their 2019 World Cup campaign in Dublin on Friday when they take on Ireland in a warm-up ODI.

The two sides have met seven times in the past but Ireland's only success was a dramatic three-wicket victory at the 2011 World Cup.

But can you name all 22 of the players that featured in that match in Bangalore?

Can you name the teams when England played Ireland at the 2011 Cricket World Cup?

