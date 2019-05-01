One-Day Cup: Yorkshire claim dramatic win at Northants

Ricardo Vasconcelos has hit his maiden first class and List A centuries this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Northamptonshire 351 (49.3 overs): Vasconcelos 112, Cobb 58; Pillans 3-65 Yorkshire 175-5 (24.4 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 67, Brook 47; Holland 2-38 Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Northants by five wickets (DLS method) Match scorecard

Yorkshire beat Northamptonshire in a dramatic finish to a rain-affected game in the One-Day Cup.

After a lengthy stoppage the visitors were set a revised target of 175 from 25 overs, in reply to Northamptonshire's 351 all out.

Jonny Tattersall (14) steered them to the win with two balls remaining after good contributions from Harry Brook (47) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (67).

Earlier, Northants batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos had hit a superb 112.