One-Day Cup: Sam Robson hits 106 as Middlesex beat Somerset by 118 runs

Sam Robson struck his maiden List A century in his first One-Day Cup match this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Radlett Middlesex 364-6 (50 overs): Robson 106, Gubbins 90 Somerset 246 (43.4 overs): Azhar 46; Sowter 3-50 Middlesex win by 118 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex put themselves in the mix to reach the One-Day Cup knockout stages with a 118-run win against Somerset.

Ex-England opener Sam Robson led the way with a run-a-ball 106, while Nick Gubbins (90) and Max Holden (45) helped Middlesex post a record total of 364-6.

Somerset struggled in reply as Middlesex reduced them to 104-5.

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali top scored with 46 before Tim Groenewald and Josh Davey added 50 for the last wicket in a total of just 246.

Their stand simply delayed the inevitable as Somerset were completely outplayed by their hosts at Radlett.

Robson, 29, was making his first List A appearance in nearly two years as he and Holden put on 138 for the first wicket.

The right-hander also added 51 for the second wicket with Gubbins during which he reached his maiden 50-over century off 99 balls.

Middlesex registered their highest List A total against Somerset and their third highest of all time for their fourth win in six group games.

Somerset's second defeat in a row leaves them two points adrift of group leaders Hampshire and level on points with Sussex and Middlesex.

The group winners qualify automatically for a home semi-final while second and third place make the play-offs.