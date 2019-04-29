England call up James Vince, Ben Duckett & Dawid Malan

Batsmen Ben Duckett and Dawid Malan have been called up to England's squad for the one-day international in Ireland and the Twenty20 match against Pakistan - replacing the injured Jason Roy and suspended Alex Hales.

Batsman James Vince has also been added to England's squad for the ODI series against Pakistan, which starts at The Oval on Wednesday, 8 May.

Opener Hales was withdrawn from both squads and the preliminary World Cup squad on Monday after being suspended following an "off-field incident".

Fellow opener Roy is out of the Ireland and T20 squads because of a back spasm.

The Surrey player will continue to receive treatment before meeting up with squad before the Pakistan one-day series.

England play Ireland in Malahide, near Dublin, on Friday before taking on Pakistan at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

They then start a five-match ODI series against Pakistan - their last competitive action before their World Cup campaign starts against South Africa on 30 May.

More to follow.