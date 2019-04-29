Gary Wilson: Ireland recall wicketkeeper and batsman for England ODI

Gary Wilson is set for his 100th one-day international for Ireland on Friday

One-day international: Ireland v England Venue: Malahide, Dublin Dates: Friday, 3 May Start: 10:45 BST

Ireland have brought experienced wicketkeeper and batsman Gary Wilson back into their squad for Friday's ODI against England at Malahide.

Wilson, 33, missed the series against Afghanistan earlier this year after being diagnosed with a condition that affected his vision.

Bowler Stuart Thompson also returns while Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker are in line for their ODI debuts.

Ireland famously defeated England in the 2011 World Cup.

England are hosting this year's World Cup and the Malahide game starts their warm-up for the tournament.

The Ireland squad named on Monday also takes in the ODIs against West Indies on 5 May and Bangladesh two days later.

"We have chosen what we believe to be a squad that blends experience and youth, as well as rewarding form and consistency over recent months," said Andrew White, Irish chair of selectors.

"The return of Gary Wilson to the squad is a boost and Stuart Thompson's all-round seam bowling gives us options.

Stuart Thompson made his one-day international debut against Scotland in 2013

"Of those emerging players, we have been delighted to watch the continued improvement of Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker.

"Josh gives us that left-arm pace variation and he has continued to impress with some consistent performances while skills into the one-day arena.

"As for Lorcan, we've started to see greater confidence and consistency in his approach, and he is definitely one of those putting his hand up at the moment."

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson.