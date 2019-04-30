One-Day Cup: Chris Cooke century sets up Glamorgan win over Gloucestershire

Chris Cooke took over the Glamorgan captaincy for the county championship and 50 over formats in 2019

Royal London One-Day Cup, Bristol County Ground Glamorgan 331-7 (50 overs): Cooke 161, Root 98; Howell 3-83 Gloucestershire 257 (48.3 overs): J Taylor 75: De Lange 3-41 Glamorgan (2pts) beat Gloucestershire by 74 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke hit a career-best 161 as his side beat Gloucestershire by 74 runs in the One-Day Cup.

Cooke's stand of 234 with Billy Root (98) took Glamorgan to an imposing 331 for seven.

Glamorgan fast bowler Marchant de Lange claimed three early wickets to wreck the home reply.

Jack Taylor top-scored with 75 as Gloucestershire's late revival saw them scramble to 257 all out.

Cooke hit 12 fours and eight sixes in his sparkling knock off just 127 balls, which was the third highest limited-overs score for Glamorgan, and the highest by an England-qualified player for the county.

Root played a vital support role before being run-out off the last ball, two short of his second successive century.

Their intelligent acceleration put pressure on Gloucestershire, who slumped to 26 for four before Taylor marshalled the tail and provided some late entertainment.

Gloucestershire now have six points from six games, needing to win away to Sussex and Essex to stand a chance of qualifying, while Glamorgan were left ruing their narrow defeat against Somerset which put them effectively out of contention.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales: "It was a good day, to win the toss and get some runs on the board. It was tricky early on but it got good to bat on through the middle and towards the end.

"We lost three early wickets so it was a matter of Bill and me trying to regain the momentum, we knew once we got in, we could take it deep. Those are the moments you enjoy and it was nice to have a bit of fun towards the end.

"Marchant has got into a bit of habit of taking early wickets so that's good for us as we try to find the right combinations, the puzzle is fitting together.

"We didn't hit the ground running in the competition and we've taken a few games to get going, so that (two-run) defeat against Somerset might be one to look back on, but I am m proud of how the team's going."