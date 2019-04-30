One-Day Cup: Sussex beat Essex by one wicket after stunning recovery

Will Beer's 75 for Sussex was his best score in any format of cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Essex 283-7 (50 overs): Westley 61, Lawrence 54; Wiese 3-54 Sussex 287-9 (49.5 overs): Beer 75, Evans 68; Coles 3-72 Sussex (2 pts) beat Essex by one wicket Match scorecard

Sussex recovered from 94-6 to successfully chase 284 and pull off a stunning one-wicket win against Essex in the One-Day Cup at Chelmsford.

Will Beer (75) and Danny Briggs (37 not out) struck their best List A scores to take the match into the final over.

Briggs, supported by number 11 Mir Hamza, then hit successive fours to seal victory from the penultimate ball.

Tom Westley (61) and Dan Lawrence (54) made fifties and Alastair Cook was out for 36 as Essex posted 283-7.

Essex had been 177-2 but Hamza (2-62) and David Wiese (3-54) dragged the visitors back into contention.

Having lost Phil Salt for nine, the Sussex chase then looked to be progressing well at 70-1, only for Luke Wright's dismissal to spark a flurry of five wickets for 24 runs.

Laurie Evans (68) shared 121 with Beer for the seventh wicket to haul the visitors back into the contest - but after both perished in the space of three overs the match still looked beyond them.

Abidine Sakande was then run out to leave Sussex needing another 24 runs off the final four overs with nine wickets down.

However, Briggs' 26-ball knock - including seven fours - saw them over the line in dramatic fashion.