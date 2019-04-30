One-Day Cup: Madsen ton helps Derbyshire end Warwickshire's slim hopes

Royal London One-Day Cup, Pattonair County Ground
Warwickshire 288-7 (50 overs): Thomson 68*, Mellor 58; Van Beek 3-69
Derbyshire 289-5 (46.3 overs): Madsen 119*, Hughes 69; Thomson 3-57
Derbyshire kept their One-Day Cup qualification hopes alive with their third North Group victory, while eliminating Warwickshire.

The Bears' largely young, inexperienced side looked in trouble on 113-5 until a 103-run stand between Alex Mellor (58) and Alex Thomson (68 not out) helped them post a competitive 288-7.

But Wayne Madsen hit an unbeaten 119 to help Derbyshire make light work of it.

Madsen saw his side to 289-5 to win by five wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Derbyshire are now in fourth place in the group on seven points, one behind Durham and Lancashire - and three behind unbeaten leaders Nottinghamshire, who play fifth-placed Worcestershire at New Road on Wednesday.

Warwickshire, who are on three points from six games and can no longer make the top three to qualify for the knock-out stages, now face Lancashire at home on Saturday before finishing their fixtures at Leicester on Monday.

Once again, they had a few bright spots, notably from their two Alexes. Mellor again deputised well for Tim Ambrose, who has been forced to miss the Bears' final four group games with a hip injury, while Thomson took three wickets on top of his earlier half-century.

Derbyshire's next game is at Old Trafford won Thursday when they play Lancashire, who won for a fourth game running against Durham at Gosforth.

