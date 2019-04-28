One-Day Cup: Ryan Higgins brings Gloucestershire home to a four-wicket win over Somerset

Ryan Higgins helped take 17 runs from the penultimate over

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Bristol County Ground Somerset 242-9 (50 overs): Gregory 52, Azhar 43; Howell 3-45 Gloucestershire 246-6 (49.2 overs): van Buuren 61, Hammond 48; Gregory 2-38 Gloucestershire win by four wickets Scorecard

Ryan Higgins brought Gloucestershire home in the One-Day Cup derby with an unbeaten 30 in 16 balls as Somerset were beaten by four wickets at Bristol.

With 18 needed from 12 balls, Higgins struck Tim Groenewald for a six over square leg and four wide of long-off before striking the winning boundary.

Graeme van Buuren's 61 led the chase while Jack Taylor made an important 43.

Lewis Gregory struck 52 to give Somerset a score of 242-9 to defend but they slipped to their first defeat.

After winning the toss, Somerset laboured and Azhar Ali took 85 balls for his 43 before becoming the first of Tom Smith's victims.

Gregory finally gave the innings some impetus and struck four sixes in a 33-ball stay, but Benny Howell's 3-45 helped keep the visitors in check.

At 114-5, Gloucestershire were in trouble but van Buuren made 61 from 62 balls before Higgins and Taylor completed the chase in the final over.

A third win in five matches keeps Gloucestershire on course for the knockout stage while Somerset remain top of the South Group despite a first defeat.