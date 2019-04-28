One-Day Cup: Steven Mullaney steers Notts to victory over Yorkshire

Steven Mullaney made his 19th List A half-century

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Yorkshire 213 (42.2 overs): Lyth 63; Ball 3-32 Nottinghamshire 214-6 (34.3 overs): Mullaney 54*, Pillans 3-57 Notts win by four wickets Scorecard

Captain Steven Mullaney made an unbeaten 54 to guide Nottinghamshire to a four-wicket One-Day Cup victory over Yorkshire at a sold-out Trent Bridge.

Chasing a modest 214, Mullaney's 58-ball innings steered his side home with more than 15 overs remaining.

Notts' fifth straight victory leaves them in control of the North Group, just one win away from confirming their place in the knockout stage.

Adam Lyth made 63 for Yorkshire but they collapsed to 213 all out.

Lyth struck six fours and two sixes after the visitors won the toss but was the second wicket of a dramatic slide as England seamer Jake Ball ran through the middle order to take 3-32 and Yorkshire folded from 112-1.

In-form Notts opener Joe Clarke gave the chase a perfect start with 40 from 28 balls before Matt Pillans took three wickets to give Yorkshire hope.

But from 121-4, Mullaney calmed any nerves and struck four boundaries and three sixes to leave Notts perfectly-placed to claim a home semi-final with three games remaining.

Yorkshire, with only one win from five matches, are left needing to win their final three fixtures to qualify for the knockout stage.

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel:

"Obviously the aim is to qualify. We said before the start that a win would give us a great chance of doing that. We are playing some very good cricket. You have to, to win five out of five.

"I presume we may lose one at some point but, if we do, we'd rather lose one now than in the knock-outs. We want to make sure we get that home semi final and if we do that we are just one win away from a Lord's Final.

"We all know Lythy is a good player but we knew he'd got James Pattinson bowling at the other end, so expected him to come hard at me.

"Me and Mull always bat well together. There wasn't that much scoreboard pressure and they didn't give much to hit but we knew we'd get momentum and saw it through."

Yorkshire first team coach Andrew Gale:

"That probably sums up the way we have been through the tournament really. We've produced some good stuff, like the 100 partnership between Brooky and Lythy.

"But we're not ruthless enough. Someone had to take it on there. When you lose two wickets in three balls, and then Jack got out, it's backs to the wall.

"You're thinking can we scrape up to 270 or 280 but we kept losing wickets.

"We have to win our final three matches now and hope we can scrape in - and I think they are winnable."