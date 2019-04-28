One-Day Cup: Durham beat Derbyshire by three wickets

Alex Lees
Alex Lees scored 55 off 69 balls in Durham's victory
Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street
Derbyshire 255-8 (50 overs): Critchley 49*; Raine 2-40
Durham 260-7 (46.4 overs): Richardson 72*, Lees 55
Durham win by three wickets
Scorecard

Durham made it four wins out of five in the One-Day Cup group stage with a three-wicket win over Derbyshire.

Derbyshire battled to 255-8 thanks to decent contributions by Matt Critchley (49 not out) and Tom Lace (48).

Sam Conners removed Durham opener Graham Clark second ball, but number three Alex Lees' 55 steadied things.

Michael Richardson then hit five sixes in an unbeaten 72 off 71 deliveries to take Durham to 260-7 and victory with 20 balls to spare.

