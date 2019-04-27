One-Day Cup: Luke Wright's 166 gives Sussex win over Middlesex

Luke Wright's previous best score in any limited-overs format was 153 not out in a T20 game against Essex in 2014

Royal London One-Day Cup, Lord's Sussex 298 (48 overs): Wright 166, Brown 55; Sowter 4-48 Middlesex 176 (33.3 overs): Eskinazi 42, Hamza 3-43 Sussex (2pts) won by 122 runs Scorecard

Luke Wright made the highest limited-overs score of his career as Sussex thrashed Middlesex by 122 runs in their One-Day Cup game at Lord's.

The opener hit 166 off 142 balls, with nine sixes and 10 fours, and shared a partnership of 174 with Ben Brown (55).

Wright's dismissal led to their last five wickets going down for 21 as spinner Nathan Sowter took 4-48.

The visitors were all out for 298, but Mir Hamza claimed 3-43 as Middlesex mustered only 176 in reply.

After a delayed start, which meant a reduced 48-overs contest, Sussex lost Phil Salt to the fifth ball of the game, and soon found themselves in further trouble on 30-3.

Wright, who recently retired from red-ball cricket, took 63 balls for his half-century, but then accelerated as Brown provided the support he needed.

A six over mid-wicket off Toby Roland-Jones carried him to his hundred and three in a row followed in the 43rd over, bowled by Tom Helm, and three more from the next sent down by Dawid Malan.

He eventually perished in the deep off Helm going for a 10th maximum, but had already beaten the 163 by Chris Adams against Middlesex at Arundel in 1999, Sussex's highest score in a List A match.

Paul Stirling (37) hit two fours and a six from successive deliveries in the first over of Middlesex's reply, but their innings lacked the kind of inspired innings produced by Wright, with Stevie Eskinazi's 42 the top score as they were bowled out in 33.3 overs.