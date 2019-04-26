Ollie Pope: Surrey and England batsman to miss majority of season after dislocating shoulder

Surrey and England batsman Ollie Pope is expected to miss the majority of the season after dislocating his shoulder.

Specialists have advised the 21-year-old to have surgery next week after he was injured while fielding against Essex in the One-Day Cup on Tuesday.

Surrey hope the right-hander will be able to return to first team cricket towards "the back end" of the season.

Pope made his Test debut against India last August and helped Surrey win the County Championship title last season.

