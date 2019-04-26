Ian Holland: Northamptonshire sign Hampshire paceman on One-Day Cup loan

Wisconsin-born Ian Holland has a British passport through his English father

Northamptonshire have signed Hampshire seamer Ian Holland on loan.

Holland has signed for Northants' remaining One-Day Cup games, starting with Worcestershire's visit on Friday, as well as Monday's one-day tour game against the Pakistan tourists.

The United States-born, Australia-bred 28-year-old holds a British passport through his English father.

"Ian's a three-dimensional cricketer perfect for 50-over cricket," said Northants head coach David Ripley

"With three seamers down and an injury to Jason Holder we felt the need to add to our squad for the rest of our 50-over campaign."

Northants have so far won just one of their opening four games in the North Group.