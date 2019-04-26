Ed Barnes: Sussex sign Yorkshire all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan

Ed Barnes has taken 54 wickets and hit three half-centuries for Yorkshire's second XI

Sussex have signed Yorkshire all-rounder Ed Barnes on loan for the rest of their One-Day Cup campaign.

Barnes, 21, has yet to make his first-team debut for Yorkshire but has played in two England Under-19 internationals.

"With Ollie Robinson and Will Sheffield injured and Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer with England, we had to look for some back-up," said Sussex's head coach Jason Gillespie, the former Tykes boss.

"I know Eddie from when he was on the academy during my time with Yorkshire."

Gillespie added: "Eddie came through the age groups at Yorkshire and has been in and around the senior squad for a few years now.

"He's a talented bowler who can also bat, as well as being a lovely lad who I am sure will fit in in our dressing room here."

"It's all happened so quickly that I don't think it's quite sunk in yet," Barnes said.

"Sussex have got off to a good start with two wins and a loss so it's all to play for. I really hope I can contribute to getting the team as far as possible in this competition. I feel at the moment I'm a better white ball player."

Barnes could make his Sussex debut at Lord's on Saturday when the his new side play their fourth group game against Middlesex, who have won three of their first four games.