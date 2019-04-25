Ajinkya Rahane: India batsman to join Hampshire as overseas player

Ajinkya Rahane will be the first India player to represent Hampshire

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane will join Hampshire as their overseas player from the middle of May until early July.

The right-hander is set to be available for eight County Championship matches, subject to visa clearance.

Rahane, 30, will replace batsman Aiden Markram, who is to join South Africa's World Cup squad.

"We're delighted to attract a player of his class and he was really keen to come," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

India vice-captain Rahane will be Hampshire's first overseas player from the country and is expected to make his debut against Warwickshire at Edgbaston from 14 May.

"We're delighted to get him over here, it's a great fit for us and he showed an interest in coming to play county cricket at the back end of last winter," White added.

"It's different conditions over here, but he has played several times before at the Ageas Bowl and enjoyed batting here.

"We're looking forward to seeing what he can offer both on and off the pitch."

Rahane has been playing for Rajasthan Royals in this year's India Premier League, but was replaced as captain by Australia's Steve Smith.

He averages 40.55 in Test cricket, having scored just under 3,500 runs in 95 innings, with nine centuries.