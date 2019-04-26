One-Day Cup: James Vince hits 190 in Hampshire win against Gloucestershire

Liam Dawson and James Vince added 186 for Hampshire's fifth wicket

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Ageas Bowl Hampshire 331-8 (50 overs): Vince 190, Dawson 73; Liddle 4-66 Gloucestershire 246 (43.5 overs): Higgins 45, Bracey 40; Crane 3-64 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Glos by 71 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

James Vince struck a career-best 190 as holders Hampshire continued their 100% start to the One-Day Cup beating Gloucestershire by 71 runs.

Vince and Liam Dawson (73) added 186 for the fifth wicket, helping the hosts recover from 65-4 to post 331-8.

Gloucestershire were set a revised target of 318 in 47 overs after a rain-disrupted interval.

After being reduced to 38-3 in the powerplay, leg-spinner Mason Crane (3-64) helped dismiss them for 246.

Hampshire have four wins from four in the South Group, while Gloucestershire's bid to reach the knockout stages was dented by a second defeat in four games.

Vince enhanced his England credentials for this summer with 15 fours and five sixes in his 154-ball knock to make the highest individual Hampshire score in List A cricket, beating his own 178 against Glamorgan in 2017.

His partnership with Dawson was also a new Hampshire record for the fifth wicket, surpassing 141 by Trevor Jesty and Nick Pocock against Derbyshire at Derby in 1980.

Vince and Gordon Greenidge now have three scores apiece in the six highest individual innings for the county in the format.

Right-hander Vince is part of England's squad to face Ireland on 3 May in a one-day international at Malahide and then Pakistan in a T20 at Cardiff on 5 May.