One-Day Cup: Billy Godleman hits ton but Derbyshire tie with Yorkshire

Derbyshire's Billy Godleman has made scores of 87, 116, 106 and 107 not out in this summer's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emerald Headingley Yorkshire 308-2 (40 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 79, Lyth 78, Willey 72*, Brook 59* Derbyshire 224-3 (22 overs): Godleman 107*, du Plooy 75; Lyth 2-27 Match tied (DLS method) Scorecard

Skipper Billy Godleman hit his third One-Day Cup hundred in six days as Derbyshire's One-Day Cup game with Yorkshire ended in a tie.

Godleman made an unbeaten 107 off 62 balls as they chased a revised target of 225 from 22 overs at Headingley.

But needing two runs for victory from the final ball, they could only run a bye and their run-chase ended on 224-3.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (79), Adam Lyth (78) and David Willey (72 not out) earlier led the home side to 308-2 before rain.

It was Yorkshire's second tie of the competition, with their game against Warwickshire at Edgbaston a week earlier ending with the same result.

They looked set for a huge total after Lyth and Kohler-Cadmore began their innings with a stand of 157.

Both departed in the space of four overs, but Willey hit three sixes and eight fours in his 49-ball knock, with Harry Brook (59 not out off 40) helping add 141.

Their partnership was a new Yorkshire record for the third wicket against Derbyshire, beating the 105 by Michael Vaughan and Phil Jaques at Derby in 2004.

But the weather then ended the Yorkshire innings and play was unable to resume until 17:15 BST.

Derbyshire lost Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen with only 10 on the board, but Godleman and Luis du Plooy then smashed 11 sixes between them as they put on 135 in 13 overs.

Du Plooy was dropped on 35 by wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall and later played an astonishing ramp for six off Steven Patterson, with the ball heading for middle stump, before he was caught at deep mid-wicket off Willey for 75 from 37 balls.

Patterson bowled an excellent penultimate over, yielding only six runs to leave Derbyshire needing 17 from the last, and although Godleman managed a six and a four off Willey, he could not make contact with the final ball.

Yorkshire travel south to face Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in their next game on Sunday, while Derbyshire meet Durham at Chester-le-Street.