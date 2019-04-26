One-Day Cup: Alex Lees & Graham Clark help Durham see off Warwickshire

Durham's Alex Lees made his second and highest half-century for Durham in only his fourth List A appearance
Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston
Warwickshire 244-8 (50 overs): Ambrose 62, Hain 50, Woakes 50; Carse 3-52
Durham 211-3 (33.4 overs): Lees 78*, Clark 66, Harte 51*
Durham (2 pts) won by seven wickets (DLS method)
Scorecard

Alex Lees, Graham Clark and Gareth Harte hit half-centuries as Durham won a third One-Day Cup group game in four at the expense of winless Warwickshire.

Tim Ambrose (62), Sam Hain (50) and England all-rounder Chris Woakes (50) helped the Bears make 244-8.

But it never looked enough, especially once rain had intervened to help set a revised target of 211 runs in 36 overs.

After Clark went for 66, Lees (78) and Harte (51) were unparted as Durham reached 211-3 to win by seven wickets.

After successive away matches in the Midlands, having themselves been on the wrong side of a rain-affected game at Worcester on Wednesday, Durham now face a home game against Derbyshire on Sunday.

Warwickshire, who have now lost three on the bounce after opening with a tie against Yorkshire, face local rivals Worcestershire at New Road also on Sunday knowing that they probably have to win all of their final four games to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

