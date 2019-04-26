One-Day Cup: Notts post 433-7 in win over Leicestershire at Trent Bridge

Notts captain Steven Mullaney hit a 41-ball 81 against Leicestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 433-7 (50 overs): Duckett 86, Mullaney 81; Griffiths 3-92 Leicestershire 259 (33.2 overs): Dearden 74, Cosgrove 59; Fletcher 3-53 Notts (2 pts) won by 87 runs (DLS method) Scorecard

Nottinghamshire made the highest total so far in this season's One-Day Cup as they beat Leicestershire by 87 runs to continue their 100% winning start.

All of their top six batsmen registered half-centuries in a total of 433-7, and Ben Duckett top-scored with 86.

Leicestershire were 152-2 in the 22nd over when a rain delay left them a revised target of 347 from 37 overs.

That task proved beyond them and they were bowled out for 259, with seamer Luke Fletcher taking 3-53.

Notts have won all four of their group matches, while Leicestershire's defeat was their fourth in five games.

The home side's total surpassed the 417-7 they made against Lancashire at Trent Bridge on 19 April and is the county's second-highest List A score in their history, only behind the 445-8 they posted against Northants in the same competition in 2016.

Captain Steven Mullaney hit 81 off 41 balls, after openers Chris Nash (56) and Joe Clarke (55) had put on 108 in 13.5 overs for the first wicket.

Leicestershire's reply began with an opening stand of 106 between Harry Dearden and Mark Cosgrove (59) and they still had slim hopes of victory when rain intervened.

They required 195 runs in 15.1 overs when play resumed, but any ambitions of victory quickly disappeared when Dearden was out for 74 and then Paul Horton and Arron Lilley fell in consecutive balls.