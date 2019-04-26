One-Day Cup: Hamish Rutherford hits another ton as Worcestershire beat Northants

New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford has hit hundreds in three of his first five games for Worcestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, The County Ground, Northampton Worcestershire 254-9 (50 overs): Rutherford 126; Sanderson 2-23, Cobb 2-38 Northamptonshire 234 (48.4 overs): Wakely 46, Cobb 44; Mitchell 2-40, Barnard 2-49 Worcestershire (2 pts) won by 20 runs Scorecard

Hamish Rutherford made another hundred to help Worcestershire to a third One-Day Cup win in four games as they beat Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Rutherford made 126, lasting to the fourth ball of the 49th over, including a 59-run ninth-wicket stand with Josh Tongue, to help the Pears reach 254-9.

Northants were going well on 116-2 but the slow bowlers put the brakes on.

After losing first Josh Cobb (44), then Alex Wakely (46), the hosts were bowled out for 234 to lose by 20 runs.

The hosts had new loan signing Ian Holland making his debut but he was expensive, going for 39 runs off his five overs as New Zealand international Rutherford held the Worcestershire batting to post his third hundred in five innings - one in the County Championship and two in the One-Day Cup.

In reply, Cobb and Wakely dug in but their 75-run stand was ended by the first of two wickets in five overs for the Worcester spinners.

Cobb lost his leg stump to Pears captain Brett D'Oliveira looking to drive, and home skipper Wakely was then caught and bowled by Daryl Mitchell, who also claimed Adam Rossington leg before sweeping.

Northants, who have four defeats from five games, must now win all their last three to stand any chance of finishing in the North Group top three, starting at home to Yorkshire next Wednesday.

Worcestershire next host neighbours Warwickshire at New Road on Sunday.