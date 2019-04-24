Northern Knights beat North West Warriors by 117 runs in interprovincial clash

Harry Tector took five wickets for the Knights

The Northern Knights beat North West Warriors by 117 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in their Interprovincial Limited Over Cup match.

Wednesday's game was reduced to 36 overs because of a delay after a sightscreen sheet was blown down.

Knights made 265-6, with Marc Ellison top-scoring with 87 and Mark Adair adding 44 off 15 balls.

Harry Tector took 5-36 as, despite a last-wicket stand of 56, Warriors managed 147 off 29.1 overs in reply.

Tuesday's scheduled opening fixture in the three-match series between Leinster Lightning and the Warriors had been called off because of a soft pitch caused by heavy rain.

Play got underway on Wednesday after a 25-minute delay and the Knights stood at 24-2 before Ellison and Gary Wilson (40) put on a third-wicket partnership of 125.

Stuart Thompson was the pick of the Warriors' bowlers with figures of 4-55.

North West wickets fell at regular intervals to leave them languishing on 78-9 and it was left to tail end batsmen Andrew Britton (36no) and Craig Young (27) to offer some late resistance and restore some pride.

Tector picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in List A games, while Adair followed up his explosive performance with the bat by returning bowling figures of 3-29.

The Knights face Leinster in another 50-over game in Murcia on Thursday.