Sam Billings: England batsman back for Kent to face Glamorgan
England batsman Sam Billings will play his first match for Kent this season as they face Glamorgan in Cardiff seeking a first limited overs win.
Billings returns from IPL duty to lead the visitors, but England colleague Joe Denly may miss out with back trouble.
Glamorgan will give a debut to all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor, 23, but Craig Meschede is out injured.
Both sides are without a win so far at the bottom of the South Group, while Glamorgan have signed Dan Douthwaite.
Glamorgan (from): Hemphrey, Lloyd, Lawlor, Labuschagne, Root, Cooke (capt,wk), Carlson, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Hogan
Kent: TBC