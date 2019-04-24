Merissa Aguilleira: Ex-West Indies captain retires from international cricket

Aguilleira was behind the stumps for West Indies' World T20-winning side in 2016 - having been a semi-finalist in 2010, 2012 and 2014

Long-serving former West Indies captain and wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira has retired from international cricket.

The 33-year-old played in 112 one-day internationals since 2008, including 74 as captain, and also led the side in 73 of her 95 Twenty20 internationals.

However, last week she was left out of the Windies squad which will tour England and Ireland this summer.

"It is an absolute honour to have been of service to West Indies cricket," the Trinidadian right-hander said.

Under Aguilleira's captaincy, West Indies were losing finalists to Australia in the Women's World Cup in 2013, while she was also part of the side which won the Women's World Twenty20 in 2016.

Her record of 70 T20 international dismissals is joint second on the all-time list, behind England's Sarah Taylor (73).

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Jimmy Adams, himself a former Windies captain, added: "From my own experience this cannot be the easiest of times for Merissa. However, her dignity and candour in communicating this decision has been exceptional.

"Far exceeding the statistics, Merissa has been the epitome of professionalism throughout her career whilst consistently upholding the highest possible standards on and off the field."