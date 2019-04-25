One-Day Cup: Ross Taylor shines on debut as Middlesex beat Surrey at the Oval

Ross Taylor made his Middlesex debut as England captain Eoin Morgan sat out the game with a sore shin

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Middlesex 277 (49.2 overs): Taylor 64, Roland-Jones 45; Batty 4-29 Surrey 240 (48 overs): Foakes 71, Burns 49; Sowter 4-37, Helm 4-40 Middlesex (2 pts) beat Surrey by 37 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex picked up a third win in four One-Day Cup games as they defeated Surrey by 37 runs in the London derby.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor led the way on his Middlesex debut with 64 off 78 balls in their total of 277.

Surrey lacked partnerships in reply despite 71 and 49 respectively from England pair Ben Foakes and Rory Burns.

Nathan Sowter (4-37) and Tom Helm (4-40) made breakthroughs at regular stages as the hosts were bowled out for 240 for their third defeat in four.

Middlesex climb to third in the South Group after bouncing back from defeat by Hampshire on Tuesday, while Surrey's chances of reaching the knockout stages look slim in seventh.

Middlesex rallied from a precarious 185-8 after Surrey spinner Gareth Batty claimed 4-29 off his 10 overs.

A valuable 45 off 39 balls by Toby Roland-Jones and 31 off 34 from Sowter boosted the total as they added 56 for the ninth-wicket.

Surrey lost openers Mark Stoneman and Will Jacks cheaply to be 23-2 at the start of their reply and despite Dean Elgar (43) adding 78 for the third wicket with Burns, Foakes did not find the support he needed among their middle and lower order.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan sat out the game for Middlesex because of a sore shin.

And Surrey were also without England players Jason Roy (back) and Tom Curran as a precaution.