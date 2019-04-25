One-Day Cup: Billings hurt as Glamorgan v Kent rained off

Sam Billings has been on the books with Kent since he was eight

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Glamorgan 68-2 (15 overs): Cooke 29, Labuschagne 27* Kent: Did not bat Glamorgan 1 pt, Kent 1 pt - No result Match scorecard

A shoulder injury to Kent's England batsman Sam Billings overshadowed their rained-off One-Day Cup match against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

He was hurt diving to make a stop in the opening over of his first match back from the Indian Premier League.

Billings was due to join up with England for the ODI in Ireland and T20 match against Pakistan in Cardiff.

Both sides collected their first point of 2019, as Glamorgan reached 68-2 in 15 overs between the showers.

Chris Cooke, promoted to number three, made 29 off 28 balls while Marnus Labuschagne reached 27 not out as an opener in a reshuffled batting order, with Harry Podmore and Fred Klaassen claiming a wicket each.

Billings joins a lengthy Kent injury list including all-rounders Joe Denly and Darren Stevens, while Daniel Bell-Drummond is missing for personal reasons.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke told BBC Sport Wales:

"We needed a bit of a re-jig in the batting order with a couple of guys still finding their feet in this format, but it's hard to say how it's gone after such a short game.

"It felt good to go up to the top and lead from the front, it would have been nice to see how things panned out.

"But it's something I've done before (batting at three) many moons ago, while Marnus and Jez (Lawlor) are comfortable opening, so hopefully it's something we can build big scores on."

Kent coach Matt Walker told BBC Radio Kent:

"Gutted for everyone who's injured, Sam has come back early (from the IPL) as Joe did, wanting to play for the county, and they've suffered two injuries, it's an extraordinary situation.

"Sam's is a nasty one, a dislocated shoulder, it's a pretty significant one and Joe's back is not quite right but hopefully his injury will ease over the next few days so he can throw himself into the England camp.

"If someone told you that you'd have 10 injuries in two or three weeks you'd laugh. But it's happened with illness and unavailability for other reasons, it's tested us to the limit but you grit your teeth and get on with it."